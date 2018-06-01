Home Cities Kochi

Rajasthan students corner top ranks in CLAT 2018

Aman Garg from Jaipur secured first rank in the undergraduate category, while Aayush Singhal from Jodhpur topped the postgraduate section in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Aman Garg from Jaipur secured first rank in the undergraduate category, while Aayush Singhal from Jodhpur topped the postgraduate section in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), whose results were announced on Thursday.
The admission test for 19 national law universities was held on May 13. This year, the CLAT exam came under much criticism because of the “mismanagement in exam centres” as reported by many students. Several petitions were filed by candidates at High Courts and subsequently the Supreme Court. The apex court directed the NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances.Around 60,000 candidates had applied for 2,400 seats and the indicative first allotment will be held on June 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision