Rajasthan students corner top ranks in CLAT 2018

KOCHI:Aman Garg from Jaipur secured first rank in the undergraduate category, while Aayush Singhal from Jodhpur topped the postgraduate section in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), whose results were announced on Thursday.

The admission test for 19 national law universities was held on May 13. This year, the CLAT exam came under much criticism because of the “mismanagement in exam centres” as reported by many students. Several petitions were filed by candidates at High Courts and subsequently the Supreme Court. The apex court directed the NUALS to look into the matter and resolve the grievances.Around 60,000 candidates had applied for 2,400 seats and the indicative first allotment will be held on June 7.