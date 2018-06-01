Rigorous imprisonment for lady doctor for seeking bribe from patient

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Thursday awarded 18 months rigorous imprisonment plus a fine of `25,000 to a government lady doctor for demanding and accepting a bribe from a couple who approached her for getting an MTP (medical termination of pregnancy)done. Sajira Bashi, a gynaecologist at the Tripunithura Government Hospital, was convicted over the incident which took place in 2004. Convicting the accused, the Vigilance court said this should serve as a warning to all doctors who seek to exploit people belonging to economically backward sections.

According to the prosecution, the indigent couple from Thiruvankulam who already had three children approached Sajira to undergo MTP after the wife conceived for the fourth time. However, Sajira demanded `1500 from them for performing the MTP. But the couple tipped off the Vigilance resulting in the doctor being caught red handed. However, couple tipped-off VACB about the doctor and they laid a trap to catch her red-handed.

The VACB had sent an officer from the Education Department and a woman police personnel to be present at the hospital to testify about doctor accepting the bribe. On the basis of the statement from witnesses, the case was registered against the doctor. But during the trial, the witness turned hostile landing VACB in the dock. However, the couple stood firm resulting in the doctor’s conviction.