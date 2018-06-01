World No Tobacco Day observed

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The district-level programmes being organised as part of the World No Tobacco Day observance was inaugurated by Hibi Eden MLA at the Ernakulam South Railway Station on Thursday. Hibi Eden said strict action needs to be taken to curb the use of tobacco products. “Since railway stations are the places where people from different parts of the country converge, a lot of ground with regard to creating awareness about the ill-effects of this bad habit can be covered at these places. Especially, among the migrant labourers who are known to be major users of tobacco products,” he said.

K V P Krishnakumar, chairman, tax appeal committee, Kochi Corporation, delivered the World No Tobacco Day message. According to District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan, tobacco and heart diseases are inter-related.

“Tobacco is known as the heart-breaker. Over 70 lakh people die due to complications and diseases that are a direct result of smoking. Of the 70 lakh, 60 lakh are direct smokers and the rest are secondary smokers. Smoking also leads to cancer,” he said.An awareness session was also conducted as a part of the programme.