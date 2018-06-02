A ‘bloody’ champion of self defence

Anna Binoy By

KOCHI:All the world’s a stage. Well, this one is a little different. It’s a fighting cage. Amidst the “boohoos” and “woohoos” emerge two sweaty men clad in boxers. Introductions aside, the men shake hands as if to say, “Let’s get down to business.” When the bell rings, all hell breaks loose. A punch here and a kick there. A couple of bloodied hits and broken bones later, one of them taps out. A face with bleeding lips and a black eye is declared the winner.

This is a mixed martial arts bout. And something of this sort went down in Kolkata on May 19 and 20: The Sikkar Fighting Championship, which was a national mixed martial arts tournament. And Kochi-based fighter and trainer Milan P M won second place in the middleweight category at the championship. “I had a good chance of winning in my category. But my right thumb fractured during the bout and I lost my chance,” laments Milan.In the two-day championship, after selection fights involving striking and grappling, a total of four fighters qualified for the final round. Subsequently, they took on each other, which set the course for the championship.

Organised by Argentina-based Sikkar University: World University of Martial Arts, the championship saw more than 95 fighters taking on each other. “I was the only one representing Kerala,” says a proud Milan. “There were a lot of contestants from Haryana and Maharashtra.”The trainer and founder of Fire Way MMA Academy in the city, Milan says mixed martial arts is a full-contact sport combining the techniques of boxing, kickboxing, karate and jiu-jitsu. “By full contact, it means you cannot attack below the belt, eyes, behind the head and backbone,” he says. “Other than that, the rules are minimal.”

For Milan, the love affair with martial arts began at the age of nine. “When I was a Class IV student, I was enrolled to learn karate,” he recalls. “Being a part of the martial arts community, I have learnt to manage my anger issues. When I reached Class X, I began learning wrestling. After school, I became part of a local boxing club. Later, I got a taste of Muay Thai and kickboxing when I went to Muscat and Dubai.”

Milan is the first person in Kochi to start a mixed martial arts academy. “The sport is risky despite what the films depict. Because of this, there are fewer takers for the sport,” he says. “However, martial arts help people become better. Other than self-defence, the skills equip them with sudden decision-making and strategising. Being a trainer helps me become a better MMA fighter.”

Milan will soon officially launch his Poison Mist technique aimed solely for women. It is a special set of techniques that will enable women to defend themselves when caught in awkward and difficult situations. “It will also help them to handle things mentally and emotionally well,” he says.