Home Cities Kochi

A ‘bloody’ champion of self defence

Kochi-based mixed martial arts trainer Milan P M stood second in the national mixed martial championship held in Kolkata recently

Published: 02nd June 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI:All the world’s a stage. Well, this one is a little different. It’s a fighting cage. Amidst the “boohoos” and “woohoos” emerge two sweaty men clad in boxers. Introductions aside, the men shake hands as if to say, “Let’s get down to business.” When the bell rings, all hell breaks loose. A punch here and a kick there. A couple of bloodied hits and broken bones later, one of them taps out. A face with bleeding lips and a black eye is declared the winner.

This is a mixed martial arts bout. And something of this sort went down in Kolkata on May 19 and 20: The Sikkar Fighting Championship, which was a national mixed martial arts tournament. And Kochi-based fighter and trainer Milan P M won second place in the middleweight category at the championship. “I had a good chance of winning in my category. But my right thumb fractured during the bout and I lost my chance,” laments Milan.In the two-day championship, after selection fights involving striking and grappling, a total of four fighters qualified for the final round. Subsequently, they took on each other, which set the course for the championship.

Organised by Argentina-based Sikkar University: World University of Martial Arts, the championship saw more than 95 fighters taking on each other. “I was the only one representing Kerala,” says a proud Milan. “There were a lot of contestants from Haryana and Maharashtra.”The trainer and founder of Fire Way MMA Academy in the city, Milan says mixed martial arts is a full-contact sport combining the techniques of boxing, kickboxing, karate and jiu-jitsu. “By full contact, it means you cannot attack below the belt, eyes, behind the head and backbone,” he says. “Other than that, the rules are minimal.”

For Milan, the love affair with martial arts began at the age of nine. “When I was a Class IV student, I was enrolled to learn karate,” he recalls. “Being a part of the martial arts community, I have learnt to manage my anger issues. When I reached Class X, I began learning wrestling. After school, I became part of a local boxing club. Later, I got a taste of Muay Thai and kickboxing when I went to Muscat and Dubai.”
Milan is the first person in Kochi to start a mixed martial arts academy. “The sport is risky despite what the films depict. Because of this, there are fewer takers for the sport,” he says. “However, martial arts help people become better. Other than self-defence, the skills equip them with sudden decision-making and strategising. Being a trainer helps me become a better MMA fighter.”

Milan will soon officially launch his Poison Mist technique aimed solely for women. It is a special set of techniques that will enable women to defend themselves when caught in awkward and difficult situations. “It will also help them to handle things mentally and emotionally well,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence