A century of activism

Freedom fighter K Ayyapan Pillai reminisces about the pre and post-Independence period, and the time he met Gandhiji

By Thahani Sophia Jaheem
KOCHI:“He asked me to do something good for the people," says K Ayyapan Pillai, sitting in his portico, recalling the time he met Gandhiji. With a smile still radiant and words still crisp, Ayappan Pillai, who recently turned 104, does not look a day older than 80. The veteran lawyer/ freedom fighter/ social activist is one of the most amiable persons one can find in the city. Renowned for his service and role in the formation of the state, Ayyapan Pillai is still a source of wisdom, as he says, “Every morning I sit here in my armchair, and somebody or the other comes, seeking my advice and I help them. Like Gandhi asked me to, I do well to people.”

There at his house in Thycaud, which holds as many memories as the man who sits in the front, he reminisces about the good times: the pre and post-Independence period. The turning point in his life, as he calls it, was the day he met Mahatma Gandhi in 1934, as he led the leader to the stage by his hand. When he speaks of the incident, he smiles as he remembers the words of his role model. “When he asked me what my future plans were, I told him that after my graduation, I will take up a government job. He shook his head and said no. He told me to serve the nation directly and work for the upliftment of the poor," says Ayyapan Pillai. Sticking true to his word to Gandhiji, he chose law as his profession and later became an active politician.

Never once did he regret choosing his path, as he helped humanity so much more than he would have, through a position at the government office. He says, “I am proud of the judiciary in Travancore when it comes to a judgement, it stands by the right no matter what. This is true even when considering today’s cases."

Though his arenas were politics and law, he was very well aware and informed about all other fields and activities in the society. A voracious reader, he was most influenced by 'My Experiments with Truth' by Mahatma Gandhi. He also liked reading Bernard Shaw’s works. “Those days, books had more depth in them. Even fiction dealt mostly with dark and serious themes. These days that is not the case. Books that are for light reading and those that deal with grave issues are given equal importance," he says. His excellent memory, in-depth knowledge of history and great penmanship have combined to give birth to the book 'Fall of Hegemony of Nairs in Travancore', which explains the plight of Nairs through the years.

At 104, Ayyapan Pillai is young at heart. He is an active member of social gatherings and events, a presence that is invaluable. Around him, the air turns rich with knowledge and wisdom of ages. His charming persona is sure to inspire anyone who meets him.

