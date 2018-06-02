A colourful start to an academic journey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Friday, Government LPS, Maneed, in Piravom, wore a festive look to welcome the tiny tots who had been admitted to Class I. And after the Ernakulam revenue district-level pravesanolsavam was inaugurated by Anoop Jacob, MLA, the fun-filled festivities began. There was something novel about the inaugural function too. All the 35 children who were admitted to Class I also were a part of the ceremony.

In his inaugural address Anoop Jacob said, “The public school and education system are on the path of development. We do our best to provide facilities using funds allocated to us. This year, we will be providing funds to buy school buses.”

During the function C A Santhosh, district deputy director of education said that there could be a 10 per cent increase in the number of admissions to government schools as a result of the activities and programmes conducted over the past two years as part of General Education Protection Mission.

Last year around 20,500 students had sought admissions in Class I. This year it is expected that around 22,000 students will join Class I in the government schools.

All the preparations made by the general education department and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan for the pravesanolsavam in the district strictly adhered to the green protocol. During the programme, Class I each students was gifted with a bag, umbrella, tiffin box, crayons, colouring book and notebooks. Students from the nearby Govt Higher Secondary School, who performance well during the SSLC and Plus Two examinations, too were honoured during the programme.

The students and teachers who had been instrumental in helping Maneed reach the sixth position during the State School Athletics meet too were felicitated. After the function the students were treated to a sumptuous lunch.

HAPPY STUDENTS AND PARENTS

The students and parents were a happy lot. They couldn’t stop gushing about the manner in which the programme was held. All the students were provided with necessary study materials. The materials were sponsored by the families, clubs, companies, alumni and well-wishers.

“The event showcased the public’s support and love for the school. Right from the start of the procession till the end of the programme, the people’s involvement ensured that the event turned out be a success,” Vijayan, a parent said.

“We were able to do this only with everyone’s support. People came together blurring political affinities,” said V J Joseph, vice president, Maneed grama panchayat. District panchayat president Asha Anil, DPO Sajoy George, District Education deputy director C A Santhosh were also present.