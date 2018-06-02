Auto stir hits school goers

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The school re-opening day was not a pleasant one for the students of Mulavukad panchayat who depend mainly on the shared autorickshaws to reach their schools. The shared autos, one of the major mode of transport used by residents of Mulavukad, went on a flash strike on Friday demanding higher fares.

The shared auto drivers decided to hike the per person charge from `10 to `15 on June 1, the school reopening day. This invited widespread protest from locals, especially parents of students. The representatives of autorickshaw union said they went for fare hike because rickshaws are frequently under repair due to the bad shape of the road.