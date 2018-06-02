Bringing her own inner self to canvas

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The concept of artist Meera Krishna's art practice is a purification process of her own thoughts and ideas, through refining and redefining the perspectives. Her first solo exhibition 'My Nocturnal Life' is currently on at Durbar Hall Gallery in Kochi.

"The exhibition includes my 18 works of art, mainly self-portraits using mediums like acrylic on canvas, soft pastels on paper or etching Print on paper," Meera said. She mentioned that the characters she chooses to execute in her paintings are the factors that support her concept of self-representation. As my paintings are mostly self-portraits, I’m trying to express all those things that I want to convey and communicate with the society through myself.," she added.

Majority of my recent works depict 'Moth' along with my own image with the same amount of importance that has been given to myself. “Moth” being a Nocturnal Creature, leads nightlife and possess a very short life-span.

Meera noted that though moths are extraordinarily diverse in colour, shape and size, they usually and commonly seem to have dull and earthly colours compared to butterflies. “Moths” are great impersonators that imitate other animals to defend themselves from predators. "And I use the images of “Moths” in my works of art as an impersonation of myself. There are many possible ways in which I can relate myself to them. I feel more active and lively in the night time, thus being a Nocturnal Being myself, who enjoys the introversion and isolation of night," she said.So, more than merely being a self-representation, the images of “Moths” depicted are the impregnated thoughts of self-realization, she added.

"Most of my works of art are visual narratives that are developed primarily from poem to paintings. This transformation helps me refresh my thought process clearly and convert them into a more vivid execution of visual art," Meera noted. She said that her paintings usually depict nostalgic experiences, vision on life, expectations and emotions that are expected to straightly and directly conveyed to the spectators. Hence, according to her, art practice is more like a Catharsis that cleanse her concepts on life and a meditative process that helps concentrate into my inner self." Through My Art Practice, I tried to bring the beauty, the mystery and the serenity of the night," she added. The exhibition will conclude by June 3.