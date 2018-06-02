Home Cities Kochi

Future Picassos in the making

The students of Chaitram Institute of Fine Art added colour to the blank walls of their gallery by displaying beautiful paintings they made in last one month.

Students look at paintings exhibited at the walls of Chaitram Institute of Fine Art

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The students of Chaitram Institute of Fine Art added colour to the blank walls of their gallery by displaying beautiful paintings they made in last one month.The exhibition titled ‘Between White & Black’ entered into its 15th edition, and provided a platform for over 120 students aged between 4 – 18 to portray their talents.

" The paintings on display are done by the students who joined before April 1. These students have put in a lot of time and effort. It has been a month-long project for them,” said V B Venu, Trainer at the institute. Chaitram was founded in 1986 with the aim to prepare students for the Kerala Government Technical Examination and follow the syllabus prescribed by KGTE until 1996. Venu mentioned about the decline in the number of students when computers started becoming popular. Currently, Venu trains nearly 150 odd students at the institute. “The parents of these kids are very supportive. They encourage them to take up art at young ages itself. There are a few students who have been training here for about 10 years” he added. With the reopening of schools, the strength may reduce to 100 students and classes will be shifted to the weekends.

“Learning art has a lot of benefits. It develops patience among children and can also improve handwriting,” Venu said. He also takes coaching classes for the Bachelor of Fine Arts program. Chaitram continues to train young minds to use oil pastels and pencils in this digital era and nurture more artists.

