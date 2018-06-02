Kakkanad Government UP School sees jump in enrolment of students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kakkanad Government UP Scholl at Padamugal saw an increase of 40 students this academic year. The Pravesanolsavam of the school, which saw around 60 new admissions, was inaugurated by actress Priyanka. A colourful rally was taken out by the students accompanied by percussions.

At the function, textbooks were distributed to students. Two former students who scored full A+ in the SSLC examinations were felicitated.The dignitaries who took part in the function asked parents and teaching staff to maintain a strict hygiene regime at their homes and also on campus to stave off diseases like Nipah. Meanwhile, the official Pravesanolsavam of Thrikkakara Municipality was conducted at the Kakkanad Government LP School.