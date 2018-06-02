Home Cities Kochi

Keeping the forgotten sweet alive

91-year-old Sundari Bhai from Mattanchery makes chembilappams, which is a traditional sweet made using colocasia leaf

By Meenakshy Menon
KOCHI:The word, 'Chembilappam' might sound unfamiliar to many. That's because this traditional sweet, which is made using the Colosia leaf, is rarely seen today due to the limited availability of the leaf. Also, many people have switched to modern bakery items.

But one who continues to make these sweets is Sundari Bhai from Mattancherry. Amazingly, she is a 91-year-old who makes an earning by selling it. With her crumbling teeth and a wrinkled face, Sundari said that she generally makes five to six Chembilappams every day. This varies depending on the number of Colosia leaves she gets. "My son runs a small hotel outside our house and a few of the Chembilappams are supplied there, while the rest are sold to customers at home," she said.

Sundari is helped by her daughter Vijaya. But Sundari herself looks into all the procedures of making Chembilappam including preparing the leaves, mixing the rice flour and using the right amount of tamarind, coconut and turmeric. "I have been living in Mattancherry for 60 years and learnt to make chembilappam from my ancestors. A lot of other snacks, like Kondattom, were also made in the past, but due to health issues we are only making chembilappam now," Sundari said.

Vijaya mentioned that until two years ago they were not making it actively but after starting the hotel and because of financial difficulties, they began doing to more earnestly.

In the hotel, chembilappam is served in small pieces, but to regular customers, one big plate of the sweet is packed and given. About 15 leaves go into the making of one big-sized chembilappam. "If the ancestral money had been rightly utilised, the situation would have been better today. I am happy that my grandchildren are married and settled now, but to lead a normal life, we will have to continue with our work," Sundari said.

Slowly she stood up, walked bent over a stick and got back to her work by taking a few leaves.

