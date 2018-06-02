Paying the price

Toby Antony By

Authorities say people are aware of consumer rights now and are complaining against overpricing and weight manipulation.As many as 1,853 cases were registered with the Legal Metrology Dept during the financial year 2017-18

KOCHI:The time when people didn’t care about consumer rights has gone. Today, not many are willing to be victims of overpricing and weight manipulation, with a high number of cases being registered against the violation of Legal Metrology norms. The Legal Metrology Department has also tightened the noose against traders fleecing the consumers in the district.

As per the data available with the Legal Metrology Department, as many as 1,853 cases were registered during the Financial Year (FY) 2017-18 over violation of Legal Metrology norms in Ernakulam district.

As many as Rs 57,98,650 was collected as fine from the traders, dealers and manufacturing for flouting the law. The Central Zone of Legal Metrology Department covering Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki district witnessed registration of 7,031 cases during last fiscal and Rs 2.03 crores was collected as fine. “Certainly, the public is more aware of their rights. They report when instances of malpractice by traders and manufacturers come to their notice. We are receiving a large number of complaints. We have also enhanced the enforcement activities to prevent violation of law,” R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department said.

As many as 162 cases of irregularities with regard to packaged goods, including selling products without MRP, without proper descriptions, tampering MRP etc were registered during FY 2017-18 in Ernakulam district. A fine of Rs 10,12,500 was collected as fine for these offences from traders and dealers. As many as 1,643 cases were registered and fine of Rs 36 lakhs were imposed for tampering weighing machines and not calibrating with the department annually. Similarly, four cases were registered and fine of Rs 42,00 was imposed for selling products directly to the consumer without measuring it properly. The Legal Metrology also registered eight cases against manufacturers for providing products with weight lesser than mentioned at the packets. A fine of Rs 10.75 lakhs was imposed on manufacturers for above manipulations.

Similarly, fine was imposed on 764 auto rickshaws in the district for not calibrating the fare meter with the Legal Metrology Department during the financial year 2017-18. A fine of Rs 15,21,000 was collected in this form. The fare meter has to be calibrated annually and if there is any revision in the fare charges announced by the government.

“During the last fiscal, we conducted as many as 14 special drives. Special drives are important as it comes after conducting enough research and monitoring work. Around 100 cases were registered after the special drive,” Ram Mohan said.

Some of the noted special drives were with regard to manipulation in weight of rice bags sold at markets for which 11 cases were registered. As many as 16 cases were registered against premium car dealers for overcharging and manipulation in MRP for which 16 cases were registered. The department took action against 18 hospitals in the district for possessing weighing machines without proper licenses. Similarly, 34 cases were registered for overcharging claiming to be GST charges.

The shortage of enforcement officers have affected the Legal Metrology Department and often officers have to work on off days. For instance, in the Central Zone of the department comprising four districts only 40 officers are available for conducting the enforcement works. In entire Kerala, the department is facing 40 percent staff shortage. “However, we are ready to help the consumers when any violation of consumer rights come to their notice. We have a dedicated app in which people can lodge their complaints. We will soon launch a toll-free number as well,” an officer said.

For complaints

The consumer can lodge complaints to Legal Metrology Department in Ernakulam District by contacting 0484-2428772 and 2423180. The consumers also lodge complaints through email-dcczekm@gmail.com. The department also has started a mobile app named Sudariyam but the name of the app would be changed and it would be relaunched in the coming months.