Sanal Raj is back to the world of sounds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A boy, who went deaf after contracting mumps, can hear again, thanks to a cochlear implant surgery which he underwent with the help of ENT surgeons’ association - Cochin Society of Auto Lauringologists for Medical Services - and kind-hearted locals who lent financial support.

Sanal Raj, son of Sathyaraj and Mini, Iqbal Nagar, Kanjangad, was admitted to a private hospital in January following severe fever. After finding swelling in his face, parents sought medical aid from a Government Hospital too. Though the fever subdued, his hearing deteriorated gradually. Experts who analysed the boy later said the delay in identifying the disease (mumps) resulted in the loss of hearing.

ENT surgeon Dr Mohammed Noushad said when Sanal Raj, who was brilliant in his studies, came to him, he was very sad. He was studying in the third standard and the hearing loss had affected him badly.

“There was a technical issue to carry out the cochlear implant surgery under the government’s free medical plan because the he was older than eight years. Cochlear implant was the only way to recover his hearing. We decided to give free consultation and technical aid for the surgery. Kind-hearted people helped the poor family to raise Rs 5 lakh for the surgery expenses,” the doctor added.