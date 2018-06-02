Home Cities Kochi

Sanal Raj is back to the world of sounds

A boy, who went deaf after contracting mumps, can hear again, thanks to a cochlear implant surgery which he underwent with the help of ENT surgeons’ association - Cochin Society of Auto Lauringologist

Published: 02nd June 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A boy, who went deaf after contracting mumps, can hear again, thanks to a cochlear implant surgery which he underwent with the help of ENT surgeons’ association - Cochin Society of Auto Lauringologists for Medical Services - and kind-hearted locals who lent financial support.

Sanal Raj, son of Sathyaraj and Mini, Iqbal Nagar, Kanjangad, was admitted to a private hospital in January following severe fever. After finding swelling in his face, parents sought medical aid from a Government Hospital too. Though the fever subdued, his hearing deteriorated gradually. Experts who analysed the boy later said the delay in identifying the disease (mumps) resulted in the loss of hearing.
ENT surgeon Dr Mohammed Noushad said when Sanal Raj, who was brilliant in his studies, came to him, he was very sad. He was studying in the third standard and the hearing loss had affected him badly.

“There was a technical issue to carry out the cochlear implant surgery under the government’s free medical plan because the he was older than eight years. Cochlear implant was the only way to recover his hearing. We decided to give free consultation and technical aid for the surgery. Kind-hearted people helped the poor family to raise Rs 5 lakh for the surgery expenses,” the doctor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin Auto Lauringologists for Medical Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi