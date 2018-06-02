Tackling water crisis, the Cusat way

Home Cities Kochi

The pond built by Cusat to counter water scarcity  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Tackling water crisis, the Cusat wayWith picExpress News Service@ KochiWith the Meteorological Department stating the South-West monsoon will arrive in Kerala by May-end, it is time to devise effective strategies for rainwater harvesting and conversation. The initiative undertaken in this regard by Cusat at Kalamassery is a classic instance of how nature's bountiful resources can be put to optimum use to tackle water scarcity. In 2012, the Cusat campus faced grave water crisis and had to rely on tankers to meet its water requirements.

The issue prompted the university to look for solutions. Later, a decision was taken to construct a pond on the campus, said Jose P P, Cusat technical officer. Ever since the pond - constructed by the Engineering Department of the university - turned a reality, water shortage became a thing of the past. The pond, with a top diameter of 47.5 m, bottom diameter of 32 m and a maximum flood level of 8.5 m, was commissioned in 2017. At present, the water-level in the pond stands at 5 m, he said. The pond, which has a natural base, also acts as a groundwater recharger.

The water in the pond comes from both the rainwater runoff and also from the ground below, said the technical officer. The low lying area on the campus was selected as the site for the pond since it would enable stormwater to flow into it without the help of any artificial means like pipes, he said.However, the water is not yet fit for use. The purification process has to be done. The pH level of the water also needs to be brought to the permissible level, he said.

