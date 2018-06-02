The curious case of bottled water rates

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Though bottled water manufacturers based in Kerala decided to reduce the price from Rs 20 to Rs 12, several traders still sell it at higher prices. The Legal Metrology Department claimed that until the imprinted MRP is not reduced, action cannot be initiated against the traders selling bottled water at Rs 20.

R Ram Mohan, deputy controller, Legal Metrology Department said it is a welcome move that the manufacturers decided to reduce the price of bottled water. However, even now dealers are charging the old price from the consumers.

"We have been receiving several complaints about bottled water being sold at Rs 20 though there have been reports of price reduction. Though the manufacturers have decided to reduce the price, the bottled water available in the market still carries the old imprints with old MRP. Still, many companies are supplying bottles of 1 litre having MRP of Rs 20," he said.

Since the printed MRP has not changed, the Legal Metrology Department has limitation to initiate action. The manufacturers should supply the water bottle in which MRP is printed as Rs 12. "The bottle manufacturers have agreed to bring out bottles with low MRP rate. It is the dealers who get more profit than the manufacturers and they are not keen on reducing the price," he said.

However, there are still loopholes in the law as Supreme Court has allowed restaurants and hotels to charge above MRP. The judgment passed on December 2017 stipulates that when hotels and restaurants sell food and drinks, they also render a service making it a composite transaction with composite billing and MRP rates cannot be insisted upon such entities.

"The judgements now allows the hotels to charge on bottled water according to their wish. An amendment in the rules is required to prevent overcharging on bottled water," he said.