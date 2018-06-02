Youth held with party drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major drug haul, the North police on Friday seized 1,100 nitrazepam tablets worth `2.5 lakh in the market from a youth here. Ramshad, 25, a resident of Guruvayoor, was arrested from near the Pulleppady bridge.According to the police, Ramshad procured the party drug from Bengaluru which was brought here by train.

“We got a tip-off in this regard. Following this, we kept a close watch and managed to apprehend the accused,” said Vipin Das, North SI.Based on the information provided by Ramshad, the police are investigating the involvement of others in the drug trade. The accused also figures in an NDPS case registered earlier.

“ A case has been registered based on Section 22 of NDPS act. He will produced before the court on Saturday,” officers said.Also on Friday, the North police arrested a man for allegedly selling foreign liquor bottles on ‘Dry Days’ after obtaining the same under the military quota. The arrested Ravi,58, belongs to ‘Srivalsam’, Kathrikadavu here.“He brought the liquor bottles in his car and was selling the same to customers from the ‘Pay and Park’ area near IGNOU, Kaloor. We also recovered `15, 000 he made from the illegal liquor sale,” police said.