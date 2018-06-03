Home Cities Kochi

Juvenile fishing inflicts massive loss on resources

Unrestrained juvenile fishing is causing huge loss to Kerala’s fisheries sector, said CMFRI principal scientist T M Najumudeen, who conducted a study on developing a fisheries management plan for the

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Unrestrained juvenile fishing is causing huge loss to Kerala’s fisheries sector, said CMFRI principal scientist T M Najumudeen, who conducted a study on developing a fisheries management plan for the state.According to him, fishermen had caught large quantities of juvenile threadfin breams last year, causing a loss of `221 crore to the state’s fisheries sector.

Apart from the loss to the economy, juvenile fishing adversely affects the biological factors of the marine ecosystem. The unscientific practice leads to disruption in spawning stock biomass of the fish.
The report was presented at a stakeholder’s meet at the CMFRI to discuss the studies carried out by the institute last year. Representatives of fishermen associations, trade unions, seafood exporters association, Wildlife Trust of India and officers from the state Fisheries Department were present at the meeting.
Principal scientist E M Abdussamad explained the reason behind the drop in oil sardine landing in Kerala for the past few years. According to him, unfavourable climatic conditions following the El Nino have badly affected the spawning and growth pattern of oil sardine. However, the landing of oil sardine has registered a substantial increase of 176 per cent in 2017 compared to 2016.

Representatives of the fishermen community called for implementing the Kerala model Minimum Legal Size (MLS) regulation in the neighbouring states to curb juvenile fishing. According to them, the ban on juvenile fishing will be meaningful only if there is uniformity in implementing regulations across the country. The fishermen wanted the CMFRI to study the migratory pattern of the demersal fishery resources. Studies are also required on the depleting stocks of fish varieties like white fish.

Scientists T V Sathiananadan, K Sunil Mohammed, P U Zacharia, N Aswathy, Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh, Kerala Matsyathozihilali Aikyavedi president Charles George and  Kerala Boat Operators’ Association president Joseph Xavier Kalappurakkal and others spoke on the occasion. Shyam S Salim was the moderator.

