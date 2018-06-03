‘Keralites intelligent, but addicted to smartphone’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Keralites are known to be intelligent but are wasting time playing on the smartphone, said Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. Many leaders in Delhi prefer Malayali officers as personal staff as they are known for their dedication and hard work. However, some people in Kerala are glued to the smartphone and are wasting time, he said while releasing ‘Build to Last’, a collection of articles penned by Asset Homes founder and managing director V Sunil Kumar at Hotel Avenue Center at Panampally Nagar here on Saturday.

K V Thomas MP presided over the function. Author M K Sanu received the first copy of the book from the minister. Author K L Mohana Varma introduced the book. Publisher Ravi D C and Dileep Narayanan spoke.