Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Woman dies in road accident

A 55-year-old woman died after she was she was hit by a private bus at Ayyapankavu in Kochi on Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A 55-year-old woman died after she was she was hit by a private bus at Ayyapankavu in Kochi on Saturday. The deceased was identified Premalatha, 55 a native of Simitherimukku in Kochi.According to police, the incident took place at around 7.15 pm. Premalatha was returning to her home on a scooter. She fell on the road when the scooter accidentally slipped.

Soon she was run over by the private bus coming from the behind. The bus was heading to Chittoor from Ernakulam. “Even though she was rushed to the hospital by onlookers, she was declared brought dead,” a police officer at Ernakulam West Traffic Police Station said.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 