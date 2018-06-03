Three accused persons not entitled to parole: High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The High Court has held three convicts in the Muvattupuzha palm chopping case are not entitled to parole.The court issued the order on the petition by K K Ali, Shejeer alias Sajeer and K E Kasim, who are inmates of the Central Prison and Correctional Home, Viyyur. The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, had sentenced them to imprisonment for various periods, the maximum of which is eight years, and they are undergoing the jail term. They were denied parole on the basis of the provision in Rule 397(l)(v) of the Kerala Prison and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014.

They argued the offence under Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has nothing to do with national security, and hence, Rule 397(l)(v) is not applicable to their case.The state government submitted the Act was enacted to ensure effective prevention of certain unlawful activities by individuals and associations and to deal with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith. The objective of the Act is to make powers available for dealing with activities directed against the integrity and sovereignty of India.

So, there is no doubt that the Act is related to the security of India. Any offence under the Act attracts the prohibition contained in Rule 397(l)(v) of the Kerala Prison and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014.The case pertains to the 2010 attack on T J Joseph, a faculty member at Newman College, Thodupuzha.