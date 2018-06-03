Home Cities Kochi

Three accused persons not entitled to parole: High Court

The High Court has held three convicts in the Muvattupuzha palm chopping case are not entitled to parole.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The High Court has held three convicts in the Muvattupuzha palm chopping case are not entitled to parole.The court issued the order on the petition by K K Ali, Shejeer alias Sajeer and K E Kasim, who are inmates of the Central Prison and Correctional Home, Viyyur. The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, had sentenced them to imprisonment for various periods, the maximum of which is eight years, and they are undergoing the jail term. They were denied parole on the basis of the provision in Rule 397(l)(v) of the Kerala Prison and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014.

They argued the offence under Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has nothing to do with national security, and hence, Rule 397(l)(v) is not applicable to their case.The state government submitted the Act was enacted to ensure effective prevention of certain unlawful activities by individuals and associations and to deal with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith. The objective of the Act is to make powers available for dealing with activities directed against the integrity and sovereignty of India.

So, there is no doubt that the Act is related to the security of India. Any offence under the Act attracts the prohibition contained in Rule 397(l)(v) of the Kerala Prison and Correctional Services (Management) Rules, 2014.The case pertains to the 2010 attack on T J Joseph, a faculty member at Newman College, Thodupuzha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 