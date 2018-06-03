Woman dies in road accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A 55-year-old woman died after she was she was hit by a private bus at Ayyapankavu in Kochi on Saturday. The deceased was identified Premalatha, 55 a native of Simitherimukku in Kochi.According to police, the incident took place at around 7.15 pm. Premalatha was returning to her home on a scooter. She fell on the road when the scooter accidentally slipped.

Soon she was run over by the private bus coming from the behind. The bus was heading to Chittoor from Ernakulam. “Even though she was rushed to the hospital by onlookers, she was declared brought dead,” a police officer at Ernakulam West Traffic Police Station said.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.