KSFDC plans to set up advanced studio in Kochi

KOCHI:The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is planning to set up a sub-centre of Chitranjalai Studio in Kochi which will focus on advanced post-production features.

As per the plan, there will be studio floor, dubbing studio, pre-mixing facility and edit suite in the new facility. Announcing the decision here on Monday, KSFDC chairman Lenin Rajendran said the decision was taken after considering the importance of Kochi as the hub of filmmaking in Mollywood. Rajendran was speaking at a meeting with various stakeholders of film production convened as part of DPR (detailed project report) preparation of the proposed Film City in Thiruvananthapuram.

"We have convened the meeting to know the suggestions and the recommendations of the various stakeholders on the facilities required at the 42-acre Film City at the Thiruvananthapuram Chitranjali Studio premises. The plan also includes renovation of the floor of the Chitranjali Studio, modernisation of the outdoor units, mixing theatres and dubbing studio. The setting up of a pre-fabricated floor that can be used for various movies is also in the pipeline," he added.

KSFDC managing director Deepa D Nair said an expert committee has already been constituted for assisting the DPR preparation.PriceWaterhouseCoopers will prepare DPR for the Film City and Multi-purpose Film Festival Complex through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funding. For film city `150 crore has been earmarked, while `100 crore has been set aside for the festival complex project."We would also ensure active participation of the active filmmakers and producers. The idea of roping in technical experts from overseas is also under consideration," she added.

More theatres

At the meeting, Film Producers Association president Sureshkumar said KSFDC should take initiative to construct theatres in areas like Kakkanad and Kayamkulam where there are not enough theatre complexes. "We are also requesting the KSFDC to consider increasing the subsidy amount for film production. The state-run studio should also offer facilities to makers at the rate which is lower than private studios," added Sureshkumar.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery said there is a need for creating more awareness among the filmmakers on the subsidy and facilities provided by KSFDC. Editor-director Mahesh Narayanan said Malayalam cinema need upliftment in the digital platform. "Our films should not get drowned in the digital revolution. The facilities for online screening and web streaming platform should be launched by KSFDC," he added.