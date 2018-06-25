Home Cities Kochi

An A+ for his determination

At 62, P T Lawrence has passed Class 12 with flying colours

Published: 25th June 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

P T Lawrence being presented the MLA Award by Shashi Tharoor MP in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no age bar for learning. A 62-year-old man hailing from Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, has proved that age is not a deterrent to achieving your dreams.  Post his retirement, P T Lawrence, inspired by A P J Abdul Kalam’s words that ‘You have to dream before your dreams can come true’, went back to school to appear for 12th standard, and has come out with flying colours. He was presented the MLA Award by MP Shashi Tharoor, who tweeted about it. 

“Among the young kids who won awards for scoring A+ marks was 62-year-old P T Lawrence who went back to school after retirement,” tweeted Tharoor.An upbeat Lawrence says: “I scored the highest mark in Malayalam from my school. Studying with those little friends was a thrilling experience. They were very helpful and I always felt one among them.”  

Third-time lucky 
In 1971, he attempted to clear 10th standard exam thrice, but couldn’t make it. His hectic life and pressure to meet ends didn’t allow him to pursue studies for a while.  But, all the domestic woes never doused his passion for learning.  After fulfilling all his responsibilities - educating his three daughters and marrying them off -  he moved to achieve his dreams.  After 36 years, Lawrence decided to complete his education and began his school journey in 2009. 

At the age of 55, his determination and hard work paid off when  Lawrence scored distinction in SSLC. He joined the open school for class 10 during his service period as a store attendant in ITI.  He passed out in  2010, by securing 481 marks out of 600 from Government HSS Boys Neyyattinkara School.On  March 31, 2011, Lawrence retired from his job, post which he decided to continue with his studies. He joined 11th standard in the same school but his mother’s demise forced him to discontinue the classes.

After three years in 2015, he again applied for 11th standard at   Neyyatinkkara school. And, armed with perseverance he cleared his 12th standard. “I could achieve this only because of my family support. I am busy during morning hours at my shop. But, during nights, I could do my assignments and prepare for exams,” said Lawrence.

He is also involved in social service works. Lawrence, who received the Dr B R Ambedkar Highest National Excellence Award 2018, helps widows near his place. He has applied for degree courses from Kerala University. “I am planning to do LLB after completing graduation in history,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp