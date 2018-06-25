Working out together

By Express News Service

KOCHI:More and more people are becoming health conscious. This trend has led to an increase in the number of gyms.Earlier, the gyms used to conduct training for men and women in two different sessions. But, with even professionals coming in to do exercises, many gyms changed their style of functioning and have begun offering unisex time slots.

According to Salim, YFC club, the sessions are scheduled as per the preferences of the customers. “For women who aren’t inhibited by the presence of men, we have the mixed session in the morning. We also offer a women’s only session in the evening,” he said. Even though more and more women don’t find it an embarrassment, the taboo still hovers forcing many women to either sit out or go in for the women-only sessions, said Salim.

But some trainers beg to differ. According to Jessy Seby Mathew, the whole ‘girl thing’-boy thing’ concept should be blamed for all the problems that the society faces today. “We Malayalees have come far ahead in opting for unisex batches. I think there’s hardly any need for ‘women only’ batches. We need to step beyond the gender inhibition,” said Jessy of Shape Fitness and Gym, Kochi.

Siyad, a trainer at Shape, agrees with Jessy. He says, “Inhibition in any form will not only affect confidence but also stunt the overall development of a person’s personality. We provide separate sessions for women whose religion prohibits them from working out with men,” says Siyad.

These gyms, apart from shaping one’s body also help shape one’s mind. “Our gym is not a mere workout place. It is an arena where friendship can be struck up,” said Vinu Ravi of Fitness Studio, Tripunithura. There have been no complaints till now, said Simy Thomas of Gold gym. “This is because all the necessary precautions and safety measures have been put in place,” she said. A customer can come in, do his or her routine exercises and then leave, she added.