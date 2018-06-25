Home Cities Kochi

Working out together

More and more people are becoming health conscious. This trend has led to an increase in the number of gyms.

Published: 25th June 2018 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Members work out at a gym Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:More and more people are becoming health conscious. This trend has led to an increase in the number of gyms.Earlier, the gyms used to conduct training for men and women in two different sessions. But, with even professionals coming in to do exercises, many gyms changed their style of functioning and have begun offering unisex time slots.

According to Salim, YFC club, the sessions are scheduled as per the preferences of the customers. “For women who aren’t inhibited by the presence of men, we have the mixed session in the morning. We also offer a women’s only session in the evening,” he said. Even though more and more women don’t find it an embarrassment, the taboo still hovers forcing many women to either sit out or go in for the women-only sessions, said Salim.

But some trainers beg to differ. According to Jessy Seby Mathew, the whole ‘girl thing’-boy thing’ concept should be blamed for all the problems that the society faces today. “We Malayalees have come far ahead in opting for unisex batches. I think there’s hardly any need for ‘women only’ batches. We need to step beyond the gender inhibition,” said Jessy of Shape Fitness and Gym, Kochi.

Siyad, a trainer at Shape, agrees with Jessy. He says, “Inhibition in any form will not only affect confidence but also stunt the overall development of a person’s personality. We provide separate sessions for women whose religion prohibits them from working out with men,” says Siyad.

These gyms, apart from shaping one’s body also help shape one’s mind. “Our gym is not a mere workout place. It is an arena where friendship can be struck up,” said Vinu Ravi of Fitness Studio, Tripunithura. There have been no complaints till now, said Simy Thomas of Gold gym. “This is because all the necessary precautions and safety measures have been put in place,” she said. A customer can come in, do his or her routine exercises and then leave, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp