Home Cities Kochi

Serving nothing but life

 Sherin Noordheen has been creating awareness against suicide and depression

Published: 27th June 2018 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2018 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sherin Noordheen conducting a session

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Have you ever gone to a psychologist?” Sherin Noordheen pops the question with a sense of abandon, her eyes glued to the road as she wheels around her car. The question just whirls in the confines of her car for a few seconds before it is addressed. A question which could easily make many in this part of the world uncomfortable. Her composure and sense of conviction are intact and this is a question she expects you to answer without giving it a  second thought. Would that question make you insecure and flustered or would you acknowledge it if you did? For Sherin, it is this stigma associated with mental health that she is trying to dispel. ‘To see a world without suicides’-that’s the dream of ‘Let’s Live’, a non-profit launched by Sherin.

So, when you feel low or are tormented by a heartbreak or a failure in exams and the pangs of loneliness and depression gnaw at your very being, you can head over to ‘Halfway Cafe’, an open space where you can just ‘be’. Sherin is gearing up to open her Halfway Cafe in the city where the cafe will be used as a method for mental health intervention. “It’s like a one-stop solution for mental and emotional well being,” Sherin says. So you get to munch on the ‘Uplifting Cake’ or gulp down the ‘Borderline Shake’ or ‘Schizo Mocktails’. In an effort to raise awareness, the menu will bear the name of various mental illnesses.
Sherin says that working for suicide prevention was always close to her heart. “Even while working, I was making money but there was no happiness.

At some point, I fell into depression. I was fortunate enough to get timely help. But not everyone will be fortunate,” she says. And that is how the woman who worked as a business consultant for 10 years made the switch. Sherin recalls how her father’s suicide when she was young affected her. “I had to lie about how my father died from the age of seven. I was told we will be judged and at some point, I decided I will not lie anymore,” she says.

The project attempts to intervene in the first level when a person feels lonely. “When you are sad, all you need is a place where none will disturb you. We are creating that environment. If that doesn’t make you okay, there is always coffee. If you need to talk and reach out to someone, there will be people who will lend you an ear without judging,” she explains the model of the cafe. There will be a huge wall where one can scrawl one’s pain.

“You can paint, write poems, or share your experience and how you overcame it. When you see that a hundred people have been there and done that, you will know that you are not alone,” says Sherin who is a catalyst (teacher) at Kanthari. A video where 365 people will share their experience on how they overcame suicide will also be released. Once the Cafe gets going in Thriruvananthapuram, outlets will be opened across different parts and every place will have a halfway cafe where people can access the services.

The soft launch and pilot run of ‘Monsoon Cafe’, a project of the non-profit, was held at the Kanthari campus in Vellayani wherein three sessions were held. Children from Vellayani participated in the first two sessions while the last saw the participation of the inmates of Nirbhaya home. “The cafe will be open to all but the primary focus is on children and young adults. It is a place where they can come and share their experience and reach out, an open space to eradicate the stigma associated with suicide and mental health issues,” Sherin explains. 

“We are not doing a clinical intervention. It is like spreading happiness, no judgment. You are sad, then let us come out of it together,” she adds.To address the issue in rural areas, a mobile cafe will course through the hamlets located on the fringes. It will stay for a week and raise awareness. Suicide is one among the top three causes of death among youngsters, she says. After delving deeper, Sherin feels that it is like a labyrinth of a multitude of issues which requires intervention. “While we were sitting and discussing, three people would have committed suicide. It is such a grave issue,” Sherin lets out a deep sigh. “What we are trying to say is that it is okay to be not okay and that we are here for you,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp