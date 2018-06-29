Trawling ban: Rules should be strictly followed said Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court made it clear that rules introduced by the state government with respect to the fishing operations during monsoon season shall be strictly made applicable including the country fishing boats and the fisherman engaged in the traditional fishing operations.

The court issued the order while dismissing the petition Charly Joseph, President, Fishing Boat Operator's Association, Kollam seeking to declare that the imposition of the fishing ban in the state from June 9 onwards and the enlargement of ban period from 47 days to 52 days is illegal. The trawling ban declared without any expert study and the fishing ban has been enlarged from 47 days to 54 days unilaterally.

The director of fisheries submitted that the decision to introduce the ban from June 9 was taken, considering various aspects including climatic conditions. Due to the peculiar weather conditions in the sea during monsoon season, accidents were being reported that resulting loss of human life and property.

The court said that it was evident from the notification that the ban was imposed a few days earlier, in order to protect the interest of the traditional fishermen community as well as to protect the interest of the fishermen engaged in fishing operations in the sea during the squally weather conditions. Hence, there is no illegality in the notification issued by the state government.