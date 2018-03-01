KOCHI: Minister for Museums, Archaeology and Archives Ramachandran Kadannappally and higher officers of the department will brainstorm on Thursday ways to conserve and protect the 450-year-old Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi. The bungalow was declared a district heritage museum recently. Originally built by the Portuguese in the 16th century, it is one of the oldest buildings in Kerala.

The minister will hold a meeting with government officers and elected representatives at 2.30 pm on the steps to be taken to protect the building and develop the museum. MLAs K J Maxi, John Fernandez, principal secretary V Venu, archaeology director J Reji Kumar and other officers will attend.

“Bastion Bungalow has already been declared a heritage museum. The minister’s visit on Thursday is to discuss the steps to be taken to develop the museum and protect the heritage structure. The minister and officers will meet public representatives and seek their opinion in this regard,” principal secretary Venu told Express.

The heritage museum at Bastion Bungalow was opened on February 2, 2016.The original building was destroyed during the Dutch invasion in 1663. The British rulers, who took over the bungalow, decided to leave the circular structure of the original house untouched.