KOCHI: The Chottanikkara Devi Temple is all set for the 'Chottanikkara Makam Thozhal' festival on Thursday. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple to catch a glimpse of the deity on the auspicious day, which begins at 2 pm and will continue till 8.30 pm.

On Makam Thozhal day, the deity appears in full splendour and embellishment, adorned with jewels and ornaments. Prayers offered during the auspicious day are believed to get fulfilled. Legend has it the Vilvumangala Swamiyar had a darsan of the goddess at the temple this time of the day (mithuna lagna on Makam) and so, the sighting of the goddess at this time is believed to bring prosperity into the lives of faithful.

The goddess will be brought to the temple in a procession to the accompaniment of seven elephants in the morning after the ritualistic bath at Onakuttichira. The pandimelam percussion orchestra will be led by Mulakkunnathukavu Bhaskara Kurup and Chottanikkara Muraldhara Marar. The sanctum sanctorum will be closed for decoration at 1 pm. Later, the chief priest will open the door for darsan.

Devaswom authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the festival. There will be separate queues for women and men, while special pandals have been erected to shield devotees from the scorching sun. Women will be allowed entry inside the temple through the Padinjare Nada, while men and families will be allowed to enter through the Vadakke Pooraparambu. The temple festival will conclude on March 3 with arattu.

Tight security in place

The Ernakulam Rural Police said they will deploy a 750-member police team headed by four DySPs and 11 CIs, 100 SIs and 200 woman officers to coordinate security arrangements. A round-the-clock police control room has already been set up at the temple and CCTV cameras have been installed at 50 locations.

Services of a medical team, fire and rescue team and electricity and PWD have been arranged to meet any contingencies. A quick response team and a commando unit will also be pressed into service.

Police officers in plain clothes will monitor people's movement, while a special squad will check goonda activity in the region. People have been requested to heed the advice of cops to avoid rush at the festival venue, the police said in a release.