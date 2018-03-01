KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team probing the alleged forcible conversion of a Pathanamthitta native woman has launched a search for a Bengaluru-based woman who is suspected to have links with the Islamic State (IS).The NIA has found Gazila, of Diamond Street, Bengaluru, allegedly tried to instil radical ideology in the victim.

According to NIA, Gazila, the sixth accused in the case, is currently absconding. “First accused Muhammed Riyas, the husband of the victim, used to take her to a woman identified as Gazila for religious studies during their stay in Bengaluru. The name Gazila is not familiar to religious scholars in Bengaluru. We have to check whether the woman’s identity is correct or she is using a fake name. She is suspected to have involvment in other cases as well. As part of the religious course, Muhammed Riyas took the victim to Gazila for several months. We suspect Gazila has links with IS. However, it can be confirmed only after the interrogation of the other accused based in Bengaluru,” said an NIA officer.

The NIA will seek the custody of Muhammed Riyas again for conducting a probe in Bengaluru. “We have to take Riyas into custody to identify the places where he used to take the victim for religious courses in Bengaluru. Though the victim knows the place, she doesn’t know the route to reach the place where Gazila gave her radical classes. We will file a petition before the NIA Court seeking the custody of Riaz soon,” the officer said. Based on the victim’s complaint, the case was originally registered as FIR 2721/2017 at North Parvoor Police station under sections 120B, 153A, 342, 368, 376, 354C, 384, 385, 417, 465, 471, 468 and 34 of Indian Penal Code, besides sections 10, 11, 13, 18B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against 11 accused persons.

The victim and husband were married under the Special Marriage Act. Of the 11 accused in the case, three persons, including her husband Muhammed Riyas, have been arrested.The victim alleged she was forcibly converted and there were attempts to take her to Syria and sell her off to IS. The victim is currently staying with her parents in Gujarat.