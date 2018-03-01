KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held the alleged acceptance of `50 lakh as bribe by a BSF Commandant from smugglers operating along the international border of India and Bangladesh was a matter which had to be seriously investigated by NIA.

“Considering the seriousness and nature of the offences alleged against the accused, the court is of the view an extensive investigation by NIA is necessary to find out whether the accused was involved in any act of betraying the nation by assisting terrorists and smugglers,” the court held. The CBI, which is currently investigating the case, had recommended an NIA probe in the case.

The court made the observation while dismissing the bail plea of accused Jibu D Mathew of Pathanamthitta, the Commandant of BSF’s 83 Battalion . The court dismissed the plea saying granting Jibu bail at this stage would be a threat to the nation’s security.

“Being a BSF Commandant, the petitioner was tasked with protecting and safeguarding the nation’s interest. However, he accepted bribe from smuggles and permitted them to cross the border with smuggled items, including narcotic drugs, weapons and hawala money,” the court said, noting the CBI’s findings in this regard.

The CBI said Jibu’s battalion was stationed at the international border of India and Bangladesh and he took bribe from smugglers operating there.When information regarding Jibu’s illegal activities was received, he was followed while he took the Shalimar Express from Shalimar to Kayamkulam and was intercepted when he got down at the Alappuzha railway station on January 30. He had a suitcase which contained `45.3 lakh. The court said Jibu had not given any explanation so far as to how he happened to be in possession of the amount. The investigation reveals the amount was part of the bribe money he received, the court said.

Cattle used to smuggle arms, drugs along border

While opposing the bail plea of Jibu, the CBI told the High Court smugglers were using cattle to smuggle arms and narcotic drugs via the India-Bangladesh border.“The probe so far reveals Jibu assisted another person Bishu Sheik, an international smuggler. Bishu invests money to purchase cattle and also distributes them to poor cattle couriers. The cattle are used as couriers,” the CBI said. It was also revealed Jibu was in touch with various Bangladesh numbers, especially that of Bishu, CBI said.