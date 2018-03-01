KOCHI: As part of the second edition of Kochi transport day, a free medical camp was organised for bus drivers at Vyttila bus terminal. Centre for Public policy research (CPPR) in association with Aster Medcity conducted the one-day camp which saw hundreds of public transport staff getting themselves checked for health issues.

The camp was inaugurated by A B Sabu, welfare standing committee chairman, Kochi Corporation. A board had been placed nearby on which those who had attended the camp pasted sticky notes with thank you messages.

“In a city like Kochi that is struggling to overcome its burgeoning traffic problem, public transport is very important. The more we encourage and make public transport people-friendly, the more it will prove to be beneficial. Public transport will also help curb pollution. I think the message will stick since the day is observed every month rather than once a year,” said Sabu.

Metro has also come up with programmes to encourage public transport staff and travelers alike. This February the theme is to honour the valuable services offered by the public transport staff. In the evening, the metro passengers were recognised for their patronage with the Shreshta Sanchari Puraskaram.

D Dhanuraj of CPPR India thanked the public transport staff on the occasion. He said, “We will be grateful for your tireless service.” Kochi transport day is being celebrated to encourage public transport workers and the people to work in tandem with each other besides encouraging more and more people to rely on public transport.Passengers and transport staff marked their support to the initiative wearing blue ribbons.