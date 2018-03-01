KOCHI: Scientists under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will stage a protest on Thursday demanding the immediate release of the Seventh Pay Commission benefits. The scientists at the CMFRI will observe a day of silent protest, lending support to the agitation of the agricultural science fraternity across the country.

ICAR scientists said they were yet to receive the revised salary emoluments recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission. All other Central Government employees had started receiving the same. “The benefits have not been extended to ICAR scientists despite the government accepting the UGC pay package for Central University teachers and researchers long back,” said P Vijayagopal, president of the Kochi unit of the Agricultural Research Service Scientists Forum (ARSSF).

He said it was unfortunate a series of events that occurred in recent times had affected their research ambiance, dignity and self-respect.“The system of ‘five working days’ a week is followed by all Central Government departments and scientific organisations. Even the employees in ICAR headquarters, New Delhi, are following the system. But employees under ICAR institutes elsewhere have been denied this,” said ARSSF secretary Shyam S Salim.