KOCHI: Putting an end to the inordinate delay in the launch of a dedicated force for dealing with the law and order offences on Metro station premises and trains, DGP Loknath Behera on Wednesday issued a direction to the Kochi Police to expedite the operation of Metro Rail police station at a renovated building near CUSAT Metro station.

Though the renovation of an old 2,500-square feet building near the CUSAT station was completed several months ago, its launch suffered an inordinate delay. But with the direction of the state police chief, the city police have got a fillip to launch the project.

According to the directive, Behera said the station will be headed by an official in the Inspector rank and the personnel will be recruited from the Kochi City and Ernakulam Rural police. The vacancies in the city police caused due to the process will be filled by the Armed Police wing."The personnel of the Metro police station will be given specialised training for dealing with security issues in Metro trains besides detecting explosives. They will also undergo training in handling the latest communication devices," Behra said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The direction also states the personnel should not be deployed for other duties without the permission of the state police chief. Meanwhile, a top officer in the Police Department said they are planning to start the functioning of the renovated station by the second week of March.

The Metro Rail Police will have 29 posts, including a Circle Inspector and two Sub Inspectors. The personnel will don a separate uniform and will have jurisdiction over the entire Metro stations, track and trains on the Aluva- Pettah stretch besides Muttom yard. Thirteen members of the force will be women.