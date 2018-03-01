KOCHI: If everything goes well, the suspended Ro-Ro service connecting Willingdon Island to Bolgatty might resume soon. The Ro-Ro service was introduced in 2011, under the joint initiative of the Cochin Port Trust and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in connection with the commissioning of the International Container Transhipment Terminal. The aim was to keep container carriers off the road, hence reducing congestion on the roads. But, the service got suspended in May 2017.

The Cochin Steamer Agents Association and the other trade organisations associated with the port have been demanding the restoration of the service. “The service was a blessing for the trading community since it considerably reduced time and cost of transporting cargo to ICTT,” said Prakash Iyer, president of the Steamer Agents Association.

He said since the construction work of the flyover is going at Vyttila junction, container lorries, especially those from South Kerala, have been asked to take a detour. “Now, the lorries from South Kerala have to take a turn to Tripunithura at Kundannoor Junction, get onto the Seaport-Airport Road to reach Kalamassery and then to the Container Terminal Road to reach ICTT. This extends the distance by around 30 km,” said Prakash.

Worried over the loss of time and money caused by the delay in restoration of the Ro-Ro service, trade organisations held meetings with the Cochin Port Trust and Inland Waterways Authority of India authorities. The trade organisations even expressed their willingness to conduct the services if IWA dredged the channel.

“The stalling of Ro-Ro service for a year has hit the operations of the port’s container freight station (CFS). If a solution is not arrived at immediately, Kochi’s competitiveness too will be adversely affected,” said Prakash.

According to IWAI, Cochin Port Trust is the authority that needs to take a decision on the resumption of the service. “IWAI had handed over its cargo terminals at Willingdon Island and Bolgatty to the Cochin Port Trust for a two-year period. It is the port which has to find an operator to conduct the service. We have commenced dredging to keep the channel depth at two metres on the Willingdon Island side. The work is expected to be completed in three weeks,” said Neelakandan Unni, chief engineer of IWAI.

IWAI has decided to acquire two Ro-Ro vessels to operate in the corridor. It is awaiting Central Government sanction to begin service. “It is in the proposal stage. We expect the Union Government will sanction the proposal,” he said The Cochin Port Trust said it has a positive approach towards the issue.

Service stopped

The Ro-Ro service came to a standstill when Cochin Port Trust canceled its contract with the operator, Lots Shipping. The service had been time and cost-effective.