Organisers give finishing touches to the mascot of the Krithi International Book Festival, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister in Kochi on Thursday | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: The first edition of Krithi International Book Festival is all set and ready for the public. Modelled after various book fairs held across the globe, the fest will be hosted in a 425 x 100 ft German-made fully air-conditioned hall and is envisioned to be a grand annual affair by the government of Kerala. The 10-day mega event, which begins today, is organised by the Sahithya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society (SPCS).

“There will be close to 200 stalls showcasing renowned publishers from across the globe and we have arranged the event adhering to international standards,” coordinator Joby John said. “In addition to that, there will be a food fest serving Kerala, Arabic and North Indian cuisine. It will be open to the public every day from 11 am to 9 pm.”The fest premises also has emergency facilities and other necessary measures in the event of a fire.

Themes and categories

The Festival will have four sections namely General category in both English and Malayalam, Science and Technology, Academic and Children’s. Nearly 80 publishers from various parts of the world and the country, including Penguin Randomhouse, Harper Collins, Permanent Black, Amazon Westland, Pan MacMillan, Orient BlackSwan, Grollier, Scholastic, DuckBill, AmarChithrakatha and Children’s Book Trust will participate in the event along with almost all the publishers from Kerala.In addition to these, Kerala’s co-operative movement, including Dinesh, Raidco, Palliyakkal and Uralungal, will be having their stalls, displaying a few of their popular products.

Autism relief fund

There will also be a Caricature Corner with a slogan ‘Caring Through Cartoon’ for live caricaturing. Proceeds of which will be donated to the Autism Relief Fund of the Chief Minister.More than 50 books will be released at the festival.

Traditional start

The inaugural functions of the Krithi International Book Fest will begin by 5 pm with the presentation of traditional dance forms by Dharani Kochi. The meeting that will follow will be presided over by Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom. Prof. M K Sanu will do the Festival Proclamation, which will be followed by the welcome speech of S Ramesan, general convener, Krithi, and the Festival Message by M T Vasudevan Nair, patron of the festival. The inauguration will be

done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will launch the distribution of book coupons of the ‘A Book for Every Child’ scheme followed by Prof. K V Thomas launching the festival guide.