KOCHI:Books belonging to all category, art camps, cultural programmes and literary discussion... The first edition of Krithi International Book Festival is turning into a cultural fiesta. The exhibition is not only attracting book lovers but also regular public.

Cultural programmes such as drama, traditional dance forms of Kerala, folk songs and music concert have been organised and will make the festival a memorable experience. Fine Arts Consortium of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will present Marathi drama Begum Barwe, at 6 pm on Saturday.

The book fest has four sections namely General - English, General - Malayalam, Science Technology Academic and Children’s. Around 80 publishers from various parts of the world and country are participating in the festival.

The inside walls of the hall have been decorated with the portraits and brief profile description of stalwarts of Malayalam literature with facilities to listen to their voices.There is a Caricature Corner where you can get your caricature drawn. Funds mobilised through caricatures will be donated for the welfare of autistic children through Autism Relief Fund of the Chief Minister.

A photography exhibition by Manoj, displaying the frames from the village of Khasak, the greatest of Malayalam fiction’s settings also has been organised.A gathering of writers, organised as part of the fest, will begin on March 6 at Bolghatty Palace. Writers from different parts of the country and outside will be present at the literary fest.

Cultural programmes

March 3, 6 pm: Begum Barwe, Marathi drama by Fine Arts Consortium of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will present Marathi drama Begum Barwe

March 4, 6 pm: Kathakali- ‘Nalacharitham Onnam Divasam’ by Kalamandalam G Kalamandalam Chembakkara Vijayan and Kalamandalam Shanmukhadas,

March 5, 6 pm : Ghazal evening by Soni Sai,Playback singer, 7 pm : Sulaimante Payakam Parachilukal

March 6, 7 pm: Violin concert by M Chandrasekharan

March 7, 6 pm : Nangyarkooth-’’ Poothanamoksham’ by Usha Nangyar

March 8, 6 pm: Music concert by Carnatic musician T M Krishna

March 9, 6 pm : Drupad Sarod by Debanjan Bhatacharjee

March 10, 6 pm : Performance by Angam Band