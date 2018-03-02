KOCHI:For Sameer Moopan, the founder of men’s wear label Jhon Kiwis, menswear line is not an alien terrain. Sameer was only 19 when he started a Gents Boutique at Thrikkarippur in Kasaragod in 2003. In the next 15 years, he established a gents showroom MM fabrics and Capital Market at Kannur and Kozhikode respectively. He also opened Flag Studio and Bicycle, both retail outlets, at Space Mall, Kozhikode. The company also has a wholesale showroom at Deira, Dubai and a men’s showroom at Kochi by the name of Moopans.

Now, he has launched ‘Jhon Kiwis’ with a high-voltage fashion show at Kochi. The brand offers shirts, T-shirts, jeans and trousers. Sameer says, “Although there is goodwill, the products may not sell everywhere. What I have seen from my experience is that there are different phases of fashion followed in different regions of Kerala. So, the fashion sense in Malabar is different from that of Kannur or Kasaragod. To understand the pulse of the customers, we have set up special wings.”

The clothing company, based out of Bengaluru has its own design and manufacturing studio at Bommanahally. The products, made from quality cotton and linen fabrics, are divided into Casual, Vintage and Premium. The prices range from Rs 999 to 1,599 for a shirt, Rs 399-999 for a T-shirt and Rs 1,099-1,990 for a pair of trousers.“Our shirts have been well received in North Kerala and Dubai,” said Sameer. “We plan to expand to all the countries in the Middle East and across India.”

The company also plans to start Jhon Kiwis outlets in all districts of Kerala. “It is important to look good every day. We are committed to providing simple and perfect formals for everyday office use and most comfortable casuals at a very reasonable price,” Sameer said.

‘Oru Adar Love’ fame Priya Varrier launched the brand logo, while Roshan Abdul Rahoof did the honours for the product launch. Members of ‘Jhon Kiwis’ like Unais Moopan, General Manager; Mansoor, Head, Marketing, Navas P, Javad P and Ashif Rahman were also present.