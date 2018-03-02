KOCHI:The bewitching beauty of Thasarak, the village which set the background for O V Vijayan’s magnum opus ‘Khasakkinte Ithihasam (The Legends of Khasak) has always inspired the minds of Malayali readers. Through his photo essay Karma Paramparayile Kannikal displayed at Krithi book festival, D Manoj, a professional photographer is leading the visitors through the unexplored world of Khasak, through the lives and lessons portrayed by the great writer, through the myths and superstitions and the saga of the village.

“It was a six-year long endeavour. You cannot see the picturesque background of Khasak in todays Thasrak. The village has changed a lot. I read Khasakkinte Ithihasam while studying Class VIII. I was so moved by the Magical realism of Vijayan sir, each time I read I got more involved and found new perspectives. That’s how I went on a visit to Thasrak. My camera caught the life in Khasak. The misty morning, the dark sunset, the dark sky over the palm trees ... I could feel the rich images and complex characters of Vijayan there. I have a collection of around 3,000 photos of Thasrak and I have selected 54 of them for the exhibition here,” said Manoj.

While photographers often explore wildlife and festivals, Manoj is trying to tread a different path, exploring the world of literature. Treading the paths taken by the writers he tries to copy the life depicted in the literary works.

“My next project is M Mukundan’s Mayyazhi Puzhayude Theerangalil (On the Banks of river Mayyazhi). I have met the author twice and spent six months in Mahe. The work will be completed soon,” said Manoj.

A native of Vaikom, Manoj has conducted 21 exhibitions of his photo essay on Khasak. The last one was at Sharjah International Book Festival.