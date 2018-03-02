KOCHI:Nilisha Bhimani launched StayFabulous.in, an online fashion shopping site with the idea of bringing curated, stylish yet affordable fashion to Indian women. After five years in the corporate world, she quit her job and launched the online fashion store. Since then she has been creating some of the best designer wear exclusively for women. She has won many accolades including being one of the 25 ‘Most Influential E-Commerce Professionals of India’ in 2016.

Apart from selling online, she has been doing pop-ups in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. At Kochi, she is conducting a pop-up event showcasing the Spring/Summer 2018 collection of StayFabulous on March 3 and 4 at the Center Hotel, Panampilly Nagar.The collection comprises of the latest in high-street apparel, accessories and clutches. So, you can expect to see off-shoulder tops and dresses, layered skirts and crop top ensembles, maxis, cover-ups, clutches, belts, earrings and statement neckpieces.

“I curate the products based on my customers and give enough options for them to decide the colour and how they want their dress to be,” she said. “Any woman who loves western wear and fusion jewellery, should not be limited to age groups. Currently, off-shoulder, ruffles, florals and metallics are in vogue.” The prices range between Rs 700-5,000.

In addition, she is also bringing her newly-launched fashion and semi-precious jewellery brand, House of Riva to Kochi. This brand offers fusion and traditional designs and undertakes jewellery customization, which includes earrings, neckpieces, handcuffs, and hand-harnesses.

Nilisha is excited about the pop-up at Kochi and says, “I have been told that the women in Kochi are very fashion-conscious and have great taste in clothes and jewellery. Based on that, I am very sure that they will love all that the pop-up has to offer.”