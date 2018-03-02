KOCHI:Krithi, the first international book fair of Kerala, opened here with a message to promote free thought and oppose attempts to curb freedom of expression. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lighted the lamp to inaugurate the ten-day book festival in the presence of a galaxy of literary luminaries at Marine Drive here on Thursday.

The book fair started with the presentation of the traditional dance forms of Kerala. With around 200 stalls and representation from renowned publishers from across the globe, the book fair offers the visitors a glimpse into the world of literature. The organisers, Sahitya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society, has ensured staging of programmes showcasing the cultural heritage of the state every day at the venue.

While the writers and artists from across the state converged at Marine drive to converse and debate Kerala’s cultural heritage and the role of literature in reformation, the brutal murder of Madhu, a tribal youth, at Attappadi during his attempt to sate hunger found a reference. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan referred to the incident stressing on the need to impart cultural ethos, the artists from Kerala Lalithakala Akademi participating in the five-day painting camp paid tributes to him in the way they know best. Artist Sujith sketched the pangs on the face of Madhu on the inaugural day.

Lalithakala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj inaugurated the painting camp by handing over the canvas to the artists. Artists Abhirag S, Avanav Narayanan, Deepa, Mini Enok, Sajeev N T, Sateesh, Shaju Nellayi, Shibi Balakrishnan, Sujith V T, Sunil Linus De, Suresh Panicker, Unnikrishnan T T and Vigil are participating in the camp.

The paintings of the artists will be displayed at the venue from March 5 to 11. A seminar will be held at Bolgatty Palace on Art, Society and Fascism critics Sunit Chopra, M L Johny, Sadanand Menon, P Sudhakaran and others will participate in the seminar.The biographies of around 220 literary luminaries of Malayalam literature have been displayed at the venue, attracting visitors.