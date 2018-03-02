KOCHI:Turning her passion into a profession was not a cakewalk, but with consistent efforts and determination, Deepa Alex has made a mark. Today, she is one among a few Google Trusted Photographers of South India, and became one among three Indians to win at the Eyeland Photography Awards 2017. Deepa won a bronze.

The forum received 1,78,473 entries from 74 countries and the organisers shortlisted 43,429 photos. From that 4,000 images were considered for awards by an expert jury.It was during one of her wildlife photography stints at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand that she clicked the award-winning photo of elephants. “I submitted the photo online without any expectations,” she said.

Deepa, who is also Ernakulam Regional Coordinator of Photomuse (a museum for photography) said that her award-winning photograph along with her many other pictures was displayed in the Open Origin- Open Ends exhibition held in 2017. She mentioned that though she had received various accolades and awards of the Photomuse, this was her first international recognition. On being selected as a Google Trusted Photographer, she said, “It was not easy as I did not have a mentor.

They have a training and we need to pass their test. Most of my competitors were seniors but I kept on learning to finally get the title.” Deepa said that she was passionate about photography since her childhood in Ooty. “It is an ideal place to click beautiful pictures,” she said. About six years ago, she settled in Kochi. “My family and friends used to appreciate my photographic skills,” said Deepa. So, she underwent a photography training course from an institute in the city and never looked back. Now, she is covering different events including fashion shows, weddings, and wildlife photography.