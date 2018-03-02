KOCHI:The workshop on ‘fundamentals of microwave electronics’, organised by the Kochi-based hardware incubator Maker Village, emphasised that it is vital for startups as well as industries to obtain the international certification for their product designs.

The workshop was organised in association with Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research (SAMEER), set-up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Chennai-based Centre for Electromagnetics. The programme was structured to give valuable insights to startup companies and industrialists on adding the components at the early stage of designing a product, which is crucial to obtain the certifications.

It was led by G Mahesh and Sanjay Baisakhiya, scientists from SAMEER, Chennai. “Those who manufacture a product should be aware of the certification process. The issue of getting international certification can be addressed if they are aware of the norms,” said Sanjay Baisakhiya.