KOCHI: Supplyco will intensify paddy procurement in connection with the second harvest in the state, said Supplyco MD A P M Mohammed Hanish in a press release. It was decided at a meeting with mill owners at Supplyco headquarters. "The procurement will be based on the criteria set by the expert committee constituted by the government.

Up to three kg of chaff per quintal will not be deducted. A committee comprising panchayat president, paddy marketing officer, agriculture officer, mill owners and farmers will be constituted to settle disputes on paddy procurement at the regional level," noted the statement. Supplyco GM K Venugopal, manager N Raghunath, mill owners' organisation representatives K K Karnan, A Surendran, Varkey Peter, Balasubrahmaniam, Paul Thomas K V Ramesan were present at the meeting.