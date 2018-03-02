KOCHI:The UDF has retained its two sitting seats in the by-election held in two panchayats. Elections were held in Karimugal Northward in Puthenkurishu panchayat and Nettupadam ward in Ramamangalam panchayat.

In Puthenkurishu, the UDF candidate defeated the LDF independent V K Sankaran by 73 votes. In Ramamangalam, UDF’s N R Sreenivas defeated the CPM-backed independent candidate by 147 votes.