KOCHI:The Central government wants the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to dance to the tune of corporates, Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar said here on Friday. She was addressing a meeting organised by the LPG Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi to mark the completion of 380 days of the agitation against the Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG terminal project in Puthuvype.

“Rulers, especially those at the Centre, want every democratic and environment protection institution finished either by replacing the chief with one who will be totally insensitive and only for the corporates, or by changing the rules of the game. And that’s what is happening to NGT too,” she said, referring to reports that the government is trying to curb the tribunal’s powers.

Patkar pointed out that a few years ago, the Supreme Court had accepted and admitted that natural resources are a national reserve that belonged to the country. “But the governments were giving it to corporates, which is in violation of basic Acts in the country,” she alleged.“Let it be the Sagarmala project, Vizhinjam, or the IOC and other terminals, it’s very evident that the economy is going to flourish and bring big fortunes for the companies, while the common people’s regime is going to be finished. So, it is profit versus people. Not just profit over people. And that’s why the resistance is on everywhere,” she said. Referring to the Narmada Bachao Andolan, she said that the next phase of the struggle will be in Gujarat, where people are raising a hue and cry because the river is lost.

“The dam is built and dedicated to the nation. But the river for around 100 km is drying. Everyone, including the state and corporations, will have have to bow before nature. The people have started realising what we have been saying has become reality. Around 40,000 families are continuing the struggle in Narmada Valley,” she said.Patkar, who held discussions with the Samithi members, urged them to continue their struggle.