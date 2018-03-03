KOCHI: In the wake of numerous complaints regarding the traffic regulations introduced by the police in Aluva town, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Friday evaluated the situation and decided to bring in changes in the existing system to ensure easy passage of vehicles. The decision was taken at a meeting which was attended by the officers concerned.

"The new traffic reforms are being implemented to ensure that people reach their preferred destinations in Aluva without any traffic hiccups. Special consideration has been given to the people arriving at the railway station and hospitals in Aluva. Similarly, the route should be clear for the KSRTC and private passenger buses which are the major modes of commutation for the general public in Aluva.Also, the students of the schools located in Aluva town should reach the schools without getting caught up in the traffic," Safirulla said. Earlier, the one-way circular traffic movement system was permitted in Aluva, circling the town connecting railway station, market and Pump Junction.

However, the new regulation allows two-way traffic movement for two and three-wheeler vehicles from Matha Theatre Junction to Pump Junction. Two, three and four wheeler vehicles can reach the railway station by entering the Karathokuzhy Junction and proceeding through Market road before taking a left turn towards St Dominic Church and Masjid Pocket Road to reach Hospital Road and railway station. Similarly, two-way traffic movement will be permitted for two and three wheelers from Private Bus stand to Market Junction.

The RTOs and Traffic Police have been directed to monitor and evaluate the traffic situation in the wake the new changes and file a report within a month. A decision on implementing the reforms on a permanent basis will be taken only based on the report.