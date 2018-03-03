KOCHI:The 15-day-long khadi exhibition-cum-sale kicked off at the Town Hall here with Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally officially inaugurating it on Thursday. The Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, which is organising the exhibition, has set up around 100 stalls. The fair also offers 30 per cent discount on khadi products.

Products such as khadi cloth, trendy khadi readymade garments, cotton khadi, muslin khadi, silk sarees, Kashmiri cotton and wool, khadi churidars, khadi readymade shirts, khadi silk shirts, bedsheets, Elavon cotton mattress, pillows, village industries products, herbal medicines, toilet soaps, spices, pickles, honey and leather goods are available at the stalls.

“Through the exhibition-cum-sale, we are aiming to promote khadi products among the public. Only quality products are available at the stalls. We are expecting a profit of `50 lakh through the sale of various products,” said C M Gopalakrishnan, assistant director, KG Bhavan, Ernakulam.Meanwhile, a fashion show, in association with the St Teresa’s College, will be organised at the Town Hall on Wednesday.

The exhibition will conclude on March 15.