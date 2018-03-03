KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s initiative to go green will get a larger platform soon with the organisation deciding to install plastic recycling machines at all metro stations. At present, only three such machines have been installed by the KMRL as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of the South Indian Bank.As of now, stations at Palarivattom, Cochin University and Edappally are equipped with the recycling machines.

The plastic recycling machine installed

at the Palarivattom metro station | K Shijith

“We are planning to expand the project with the support of the company’s CSR initiative. The talks are on with reputed companies for expanding the project. We hope that within a few months we can set up similar machines at other stations,” said a KMRL spokesperson.The machines have been designed in a way to dispose of plastic bottles in a cost-effective manner for recycling.

The KMRL is also planning to provide the same incentives to those who dispose of plastic bottles in the machine. More food outlets and supermarkets will be linked with the machine manufacturer for the provision of coupons. “So far, we haven’t started any big campaign to get more attention for the plastic recycling machines installed at select stations.

Now, we are planning to come up with a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bottles. It will be launched within a month or two,” said the spokesperson.The machines have turned out to be a hit among commuters as many have started disposing of bottles in them.

“A private party is collecting the plastic granules from the machines, which will be later used for road resurfacing. A big volume of plastic granules are being generated each day from the machines,” said a KMRL worker.