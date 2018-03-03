KOCHI:The second edition of the India Fashion Summit (IFS), a day-long fashion conference on the Indian fashion industry, will be held on Saturday at Marriott Hotel here.The event is being organised by India Fashion Incubator in association with Kerala State Institute of Design and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), Government of Kerala.

"India Fashion Summit 2018 will provide an ecosystem for sustainable development of fashion with prime focus on promoting hand-woven textiles in designer fashion and nurturing exceptional young talent in the field of fashion," the organisers said.