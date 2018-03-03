KOCHI: A third-year degree student of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, was suspended by college authorities after a video showed him laughing at and moving around while the national anthem was being played in the campus. Principal Dr T M Joseph suspended Aslam Salem, a third- year BA student, after examining the video and recording the statements of students present in the classroom when the incident happened.

“The video came to our notice and after ascertaining the veracity, we placed him under suspension. The college cannot tolerate such conduct and will dismiss him if it is proved beyond doubt that he disrespected the national anthem. The incident happened on the evening of February 27,” Joseph said.

In the video, Aslam can be seen laughing at and moving around even as other students stand in attention as the national anthem is played. The video is believed to have been recorded by another student.Meanwhile, KSU members alleged that Aslam is an active SFI leader and its former unit secretary.